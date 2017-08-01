BA City Council Passes Resolution Opposing Illegal Gaming

The Broken Arrow City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing any illegal gaming on a property near the Creek Turnpike and Olive.

"It's just a negative influence on the culture of the communities, the neighborhoods surrounding,” said Larry Williamson. “There are schools nearby and so forth."

Robert Martinek said, "I think all of the community would be outraged if there was illegal gaming at that site."

The vote allows an attorney for the city to tell the National Indian Gaming Commission of their objection and allows the city manager to take any action necessary to assist the Creek Nation with addressing any illegal gaming there.

Even though the city has no authority to enforce the use of the land, BA resident Zane Anderson says it should go above and beyond to prevent people from wanting to go there if the Creek Nation approves gaming.

"We could put a toll up as you pull into that casino, and charge an insane amount of money,” said Anderson.

The city has been working with the Creek Nation to address potential illegal gaming on the site.

The Creek Nation released the following statement:

"The Nation and the City share serious concerns about public safety raised by the developers' refusal to comply with applicable laws and refusal to communicate with either the Nation or the City regarding issues of public safety... The Nation will not allow an unlicensed gaming facility to operate within its jurisdiction."

I called the owner of the site, Steve Bruner, to get his comment on tonight's vote. I have yet to hear back.

A final decision by the developer, regarding any gaming on the site, has not been made.