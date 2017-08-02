Dad Turns Son Into Police In Jenks Sno Shack Burglary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Dad Turns Son Into Police In Jenks Sno Shack Burglary

Posted: Updated:
Dalton Simpson mug shot. Dalton Simpson mug shot.
Police said his father recognized him as a burglar. Police said his father recognized him as a burglar.
JENKS, Oklahoma -

Jenks Police arrested a man after his father called in to identify his son as a burglary suspect. Images posted on the business's Facebook showed Dalton Simpson and another male breaking into Josh's Sno Shack on Main Street, according to police.

Several people called after recognizing Simpson, including his dad. An arrest report says the 18-year-old's father  recognized his son in the surveillance photos and brought him into the Jenks jail. 

8/1/2017 Related Story: Tulsa-Area Snocone Businesses Targeted By Thieves

Simpson admitted to breaking into the business with a pry bar and said the other person with him was a 13 year old, police said. 

He was booked on complaints of second-degree burglary, malicious injury/destruction of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The store lost some cash and an iPad.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.