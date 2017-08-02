Dad Turns Son Into Police In Jenks Sno Shack Burglary

Police said his father recognized him as a burglar.

Jenks Police arrested a man after his father called in to identify his son as a burglary suspect. Images posted on the business's Facebook showed Dalton Simpson and another male breaking into Josh's Sno Shack on Main Street, according to police.

Several people called after recognizing Simpson, including his dad. An arrest report says the 18-year-old's father recognized his son in the surveillance photos and brought him into the Jenks jail.

8/1/2017 Related Story: Tulsa-Area Snocone Businesses Targeted By Thieves

Simpson admitted to breaking into the business with a pry bar and said the other person with him was a 13 year old, police said.

He was booked on complaints of second-degree burglary, malicious injury/destruction of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The store lost some cash and an iPad.