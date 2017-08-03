Tulsans Discuss North Tulsa Redevelopment Project At Meeting

A redevelopment project on Tulsa's north side reached a milestone, with designs being approved by the Tulsa Development Authority board.

"North Tulsa rocks, and it's time to get on board," said Michael Smith, the Morton's Reserve developer.

8/3/2017 Related Story: Developer Releases Plan For Former Tulsa Morton Hospital Site

What they have planned will go at the site of the historic Moton Hospital on Pine near North Peoria.

The actual hospital building will be re-imagined into offices as well as a museum honoring the legacy of north Tulsa.

Also on the site will be a three-story office and retail complex, drawing in national chains and quality-of-life amenities.

A third building will have 64-multi-family apartment units.

While some designs still need to be worked out, the plan is to break ground early next year.

"We're bringing a level of quality of housing stock to this neighborhood, as good, if not better than what you would see downtown," Smith said.

District One City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said the project is needed.

“Michael Smith is bringing a project to north Tulsa that is so needed to recognize the Greenwood District." Hall-Harper said. "This project truly exemplifies the spirit of Greenwood and we hope that this project will be a catalysis for many more projects to come.

"Kudos to Michael Smith for engaging the community like no other project has ever done in this community in the last 30-to-40 years. I am so very proud of this project and I can’t wait to see it completed.”