Tulsans Discuss North Tulsa Redevelopment Project At Meeting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsans Discuss North Tulsa Redevelopment Project At Meeting

Posted: Updated:
Tulsans Discuss North Tulsa Redevelopment Project At Meeting Tulsans Discuss North Tulsa Redevelopment Project At Meeting
Tulsans Discuss North Tulsa Redevelopment Project At Meeting Tulsans Discuss North Tulsa Redevelopment Project At Meeting
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A redevelopment project on Tulsa's north side reached a milestone, with designs being approved by the Tulsa Development Authority board.

"North Tulsa rocks, and it's time to get on board," said Michael Smith, the Morton's Reserve developer.

8/3/2017 Related Story: Developer Releases Plan For Former Tulsa Morton Hospital Site

What they have planned will go at the site of the historic Moton Hospital on Pine near North Peoria.

The actual hospital building will be re-imagined into offices as well as a museum honoring the legacy of north Tulsa.

Also on the site will be a three-story office and retail complex, drawing in national chains and quality-of-life amenities.  

A third building will have 64-multi-family apartment units.

While some designs still need to be worked out, the plan is to break ground early next year. 

"We're bringing a level of quality of housing stock to this neighborhood, as good, if not better than what you would see downtown," Smith said.

District One City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said the project is needed.

“Michael Smith is bringing a project to north Tulsa that is so needed to recognize the Greenwood District." Hall-Harper said. "This project truly exemplifies the spirit of Greenwood and we hope that this project will be a catalysis for many more projects to come.

"Kudos to Michael Smith for engaging the community like no other project has ever done in this community in the last 30-to-40 years. I am so very proud of this project and I can’t wait to see it completed.”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.