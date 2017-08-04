Memorial Planned For Former TU President Steadman Upham - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Memorial Planned For Former TU President Steadman Upham

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The University of Tulsa will hold a memorial service for former TU President Steadman Upham at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, in the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Upham, 68, died July 30, 2017, from complications following surgery. 

He retired twice from the university - the first time in 2012 after 8 years as president. He was asked to return to the university later that year after his replacement was fired. He retired for the second time in 2016 and planned to teach in the Department of Anthropology.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; son Nathan; daughter and son-in-law Erin and Alejandro Lopez, and grandchildren Orion and Aadrock.

7/31/2017 Related Story: Former University Of Tulsa President Steadman Upham Dies

