3 Men Charged With Murder In Tulsa's 51st Homicide

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Three Tulsa men were charged Thursday with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in connection with the August 1 shooting at the Westminster Apartments. 

Cedric Warrior, Justin Brooks and Maurice Sanders were charged August 3, according to online court records. Warrior is in custody after being arrested

August 1, but Brooks and Sanders are not yet in custody. Warrants have been issued for the two men. 

Police said Warrior and another suspect opened fire on a Chevy Tahoe in the parking lot of the Westminster Apartments at 51st and Memorial around 2 a.m. Tuesday. 

8/1/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Murder At Westminster Apartments

The 39-year-old driver of the SUV was wounded in the neck and taken to a hospital. A passenger, 32, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tulsa Police. After he was shot, the driver crashed the SUV through a bedroom wall of an apartment.

A woman and her 8-year-old son were asleep in the bedroom of the apartment but escaped serious injury when the SUV pushed their bed aside when it came into the apartment, police said. 

This is Tulsa's 51st homicide. The victim's name has not yet been released. 

Anyone with any information about the murder or the whereabouts of Brooks and Sanders are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. 

