Power Outages Down To About 1,800 In Tulsa Area After Storms

Update 9:25 p.m.: PSO reported about 1,862 power outages in the Tulsa area.

More than 5,200 people in Tulsa and surrounding areas are without power Sunday afternoon.

A tornado and thunderstorms ripped through parts of the state early Sunday.

PSO reported around 4:45 p.m. there were 4,286 outages in the Tulsa area.

They reported nine in the Bartlesville area.

OG&E repoerted 640 outages in Sapulpa, 231 in Muskogee and 65 customers without in Bixby.

The rural electric cooperatives reported only a handful of outages in northeastern Oklahoma.

PSO reported Sunday morning that that over 7,700 people in Tulsa alone were without power due to storms.