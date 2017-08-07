25 Homes, 173 Businesses Impacted By Tulsa Tornado

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency has released rough estimates on structure damage in Sunday's tornado and at least one home and four businesses were destroyed.More >>
Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency has released rough estimates on structure damage in Sunday's tornado and at least one home and four businesses were destroyed.More >>
Restoration crews are slowly making progress at clearing the parking lots. Several companies are picking up debris outside the buildings.More >>
Restoration crews are slowly making progress at clearing the parking lots. Several companies are picking up debris outside the buildings.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!