25 Homes, 173 Businesses Impacted By Tulsa Tornado

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency has released rough estimates on structure damage in Sunday's tornado and at least one home and four businesses were destroyed. 

Preliminary estimates, which are likely to change as assessments continue, show that one Tulsa home was destroyed after two trees fell on it, nine sustained major damage, nine had minor damage and six others were affected in other ways, TAEMA said.

Tulsa businesses took a huge hit in the August 6 storm, with four being destroyed, 71 received major damage, 76 had minor damage and 22 others were affected in some way by the storm, according to TAEMA. 

News On 6 is trying to determine if any businesses have officially been condemned by the City of Tulsa yet. 

Oklahoma's Insurance Commissioner John Doak is scheduled to do an assessment Monday afternoon in Tulsa to review the damage left behind by Sunday's tornado.

Doak is warning about how criminals and con artists can take advantage of you.

He confirmed what police have said, that there was some looting in midtown Tulsa after the tornado.

He also said people posing as roofing contractors will be out to get your money, too.

"There's typically contractors and folks that come in and take advantage of business owners," Doak said. "So, it's something we have to watch very, very closely."

Doak's office says if you haven't already, contact your insurance company about damage as soon as possible.

