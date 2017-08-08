Governor Mary Fallin To Tour Tulsa Tornado Damage

Governor Mary Fallin will tour tornado damage in Tulsa, her office announced. She is expected to arrive around noon Tuesday, August 8.

Mayor G.T. Bynum will join Fallin for the tour.

She is expected to visit the Tulsa Police Department Mobile Command at Promenade Mall and Oklahoma Disaster Restoration at 42nd and Sheridan.

Tulsa businesses took a huge hit in the August 6 storm, with four being destroyed, 68 received major damage, 57 had minor damage and 23 others were affected in some way by the storm, according to Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.

Several businesses in the area have been condemned by the City of Tulsa. Those businesses are: