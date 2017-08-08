Family Of Late Locust Grove Motorcyclist Searches For Good Samar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Family Of Late Locust Grove Motorcyclist Searches For Good Samaritan

By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Donald Roberts and his wife, Deb. Photo courtesy of the Roberts family Donald Roberts and his wife, Deb. Photo courtesy of the Roberts family
Photo courtesy of the Roberts family Photo courtesy of the Roberts family
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The family of a Locust Grove man who died Friday after a motorcycle crash is searching for the Good Samaritan who sat with him and held his hand until emergency responders arrived. 

Donald Roberts, 61, was driving his Harley-Davidson north on Highway 82 about three miles south of Locust Grove when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the motorcycle went left for an unknown reason, struck a bridge curb and Roberts fell 30 feet over the bridge. Troopers said Roberts' motorcycle continued northbound and came to rest on the east side of the road. 

8/4/2017 Related Story: Locust Grove Motorcyclist Dies After Falling Over Bridge

Roberts landed on the rocks under the bridge and drivers on the highway came upon the scene and called 911, family members said. 

“I have had the blessing of speaking to a young lady and her friend about their phone calls to 911 shortly after my uncle’s accident," said Roberts' niece, Jami Murphy. "It was great to have that opportunity. She also was kind enough to speak to my aunt which was comforting."

Murphy said the young woman who called 911 also told Roberts' wife, Deb, that a man and woman stopped behind her on the highway and the woman went down to Roberts as he lied injured on the rocks and held his hand. 

"That is the most comforting thing during this impossible situation," Murphy said. "Knowing that someone was there with him, that he wasn’t alone and that people cared enough to do so.” 

Now, the family would like to meet the people who stopped for their loved one and the woman who took the time to sit with him until help arrived. 

Following the crash, Roberts was taken by LifeFlight to a Tulsa hospital where he later died. 

"I would be forever grateful to have the opportunity to speak to or even hug whoever stayed with him,” Murphy said. “I don’t know any names and neither did anyone I’ve spoke with so far."

Anyone with information can contact Murphy on Facebook or email jamilynnmurphy@gmail.com or call 918-822-3182.

