Promenade Mall Reopens After Weekend Tornadoes

Slowly but surely, the shops on 41st Street between Yale and Sheridan are reopening.

Tuesday, the Promenade Mall opened for business.

8/8/2017 Related Story: Tulsa's 41st Street Reopened As Tornado Cleanup Continues

Doug Hinshaw, head of security for Promenade, said getting the mall clear of debris has been a long journey.

He said that there's no damage to the inside of the mall, just the outside, mainly to parking garages.

The mall has had close calls in the past, but Hinshaw said this was the first time they have had to deal with an actual tornado.

"We've never actually been hit,” he said. “Thank God it happened at night. My security team and the cleaning guys were the only ones in the mall and they actually told me they didn't even realize that it had happened."

If you're heading out to shop at Promenade, make sure you park in the south side parking garage.