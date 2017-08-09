Fallin Declares State Of Emergency For 4 Oklahoma Counties

Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for four Oklahoma counties following tornadoes and other severe weather.

Counties included in the declaration are Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner.

More than 170 businesses and homes were damaged and 13 people were transported with storm-related injuries.

State agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions to speed up the delivery of resources.

The National Weather Services confirmed four tornadoes on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

It said an EF-2 developed over a neighborhood east of South Harvard and south of East 36th Street South.

An EF-1 touched down in Broken Arrow north of East 51st Street South and west of South 177th East Avenue.

Another EF-1 touched east of Oologah near East 350 Road

The fourth, another EF-1, touched six miles south of Chelsea.