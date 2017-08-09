Fallin Declares State Of Emergency For 4 Oklahoma Counties - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fallin Declares State Of Emergency For 4 Oklahoma Counties

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for four Oklahoma counties following tornadoes and other severe weather.

Counties included in the declaration are Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner.

More than 170 businesses and homes were damaged and 13 people were transported with storm-related injuries.

State agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions to speed up the delivery of resources.

The National Weather Services confirmed four tornadoes on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

8/7/2017 Related Story: NWS Confirms Fourth Tornado Touched In Chelsea

It said an EF-2 developed over a neighborhood east of South Harvard and south of East 36th Street South.

An EF-1 touched down in Broken Arrow north of East 51st Street South and west of South 177th East Avenue.

Another EF-1 touched east of Oologah near East 350 Road

The fourth, another EF-1, touched six miles south of Chelsea.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.