Sapulpa Wedding Photos Reunited With Family

We are happy that we were able to reunite the wedding photos we showed you yesterday with the family. A viewer called and said the groom was Bill Packard.

I called his son Jason who was delighted to get the photos.

His father passed away a few years ago from cancer.

The wedding photos were taken in 1987.

Thanks to everyone for helping us create this happy ending!