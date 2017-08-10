18 Year Old Arrested In Shooting Death Of Tulsa Teen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

18 Year Old Arrested In Shooting Death Of Tulsa Teen

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have an arrested an 18-year-old Tulsa man in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

He is identified as Jeremiah Peer.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says officers were called about a shooting at a home in the 5000 block of South Hudson just before 9:40 p.m.

8/9/2017 Related Story: Teen Shot In Neck In Tulsa, In Critical Condition

They arrived to find a 17-year-old male shot in the neck.  EMSA took the teen to the hospital where died just before 10:15 p.m.

Sgt. Walker says after questioning several people, they learned Peer was pointing a handgun at the teen, when the gun went off, striking the victim.

He says their investigation determined there was "a pattern of unsafe gun practices involving the shooter." 

Police recovered two guns found in the home.

Jeremiah Peer was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including manslaughter and pointing a deadly weapon.  

Police say this is Tulsa's 53rd homicide of 2017.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.