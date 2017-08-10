18 Year Old Arrested In Shooting Death Of Tulsa Teen

Police have an arrested an 18-year-old Tulsa man in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

He is identified as Jeremiah Peer.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says officers were called about a shooting at a home in the 5000 block of South Hudson just before 9:40 p.m.

They arrived to find a 17-year-old male shot in the neck. EMSA took the teen to the hospital where died just before 10:15 p.m.

Sgt. Walker says after questioning several people, they learned Peer was pointing a handgun at the teen, when the gun went off, striking the victim.

He says their investigation determined there was "a pattern of unsafe gun practices involving the shooter."

Police recovered two guns found in the home.

Jeremiah Peer was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including manslaughter and pointing a deadly weapon.

Police say this is Tulsa's 53rd homicide of 2017.