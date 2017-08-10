7 Federal Charges Filed Against Bixby Pipe Bomb Suspect

A federal grand jury just added seven charges to the case of a bombing at Bixby's Air Force recruiting station last month.

The grand jury indicted Benjamin Roden on seven charges, including making illegal destructive devices, malicious damage of federal property, use of an explosive to commit federal felonies, use, carry and discharge of a destructive device during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

In July, police say Roden planted a pipe bomb that exploded outside the Air Force Recruitment Office near 101st and Memorial.

7/14/2017 Related Story: Bixby Pipe Bomb Suspect Appears In Federal Court

No one was hurt in the explosion.

A few days later, at a federal hearing, both sides agreed Roden needed a mental health evaluation.