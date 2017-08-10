Henryetta Man Arrested In Trailer Thefts

A suspect in a recent Okmulgee County trailer theft has been arrested, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office. Justin Kyle Lee Burney was booked into the Okmulgee County Jail Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Investigators said Burney took a stock trailer from a home south of the Wilson area at 194 Road last month, a news release states. He was also suspected in an attempted trailer theft from Wilson Public Schools that same morning.

The department released surveillance video that showed a truck transporting that stolen trailer.

Henryetta Police and OCSO investigators made the arrest, a news release states.