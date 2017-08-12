Cain's Ballroom To Host Benefit For Jenks Crash Victims

Cain's Ballroom is hosting a benefit to help the families affected by last month's deadly crash in Purcell.

"For the Love" features four bands and a silent auction.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; tickets are $15 at the door.

It is a family-friendly event, and all proceeds will go to the families.

Erin VanHorn, her ten-year-old son Zach, 11-year-old Beck Kitterman and 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards died in the crash.

Related Story: Jenks Crash Victims Laid To Rest

Thirteen-year-old Izzy Kitterman is still in the hospital but is doing better every day, and 13-year-old Lauren VanHorn is back home.

Related Story: Young Jenks Crash Survivors Undergo Medical Procedures

They were all friends through the Tulsa Soccer Club.