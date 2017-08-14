Clear The Shelters Adoption Event This Saturday

Soccer is up for adoption at Tulsa SPCA.

Saturday, August 19 is the annual Clear the Shelters Day in Tulsa. Hundreds of shelters across the country will be working hard to find forever homes for homeless dogs and cats.

The City of Tulsa's Animal Welfare Shelter will have low-cost adoptions that day. You can adopt a dog or cat for $10 which includes spaying or neutering and vaccinations (age appropriate).

For another $15, get your new pet microchipped. Other Tulsa animal agencies participating in the drive to Clear the Shelters are Tulsa SPCA, Animal Aid of Tulsa and the Tulsa Humane Center.

Other agencies taking part in the event are also offering reduced or no cost adoptions. Click on the links below for more information.

Four Tulsa agencies are participating in Clear the Shelters on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Tulsa SPCA

2910 Mohawk Boulevard

Tulsa OK 74110

918-428-7722

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: Tulsa SPCA

Tulsa Animal Welfare

3031 North Erie Avenue

Tulsa OK 74115

918-596-8000

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Website: Tulsa Animal Welfare

Animal Aid of Tulsa

3307 East 15th Street

Tulsa OK 74112

918-794-6688

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website: Animal Aid of Tulsa

The Humane Society of Tulsa

6232 East 60th Street

Tulsa, OK 74135

918-495-3647

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: Tulsa Pets/Humane Society of Tulsa

To see participating shelters throughout the nation, to to Clear The Shelters.