Clear The Shelters Adoption Event This Saturday

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Soccer is up for adoption at Tulsa SPCA. Soccer is up for adoption at Tulsa SPCA.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Saturday, August 19 is the annual Clear the Shelters Day in Tulsa. Hundreds of shelters across the country will be working hard to find forever homes for homeless dogs and cats.

The City of Tulsa's Animal Welfare Shelter will have low-cost adoptions that day. You can adopt a dog or cat for $10 which includes spaying or neutering and vaccinations (age appropriate).

For another $15, get your new pet microchipped. Other Tulsa animal agencies participating in the drive to Clear the Shelters are Tulsa SPCA, Animal Aid of Tulsa and the Tulsa Humane Center.

Other agencies taking part in the event are also offering reduced or no cost adoptions. Click on the links below for more information.

Four Tulsa agencies are participating in Clear the Shelters on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Tulsa SPCA
2910 Mohawk Boulevard
Tulsa OK 74110
918-428-7722
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Website: Tulsa SPCA

Tulsa Animal Welfare
3031 North Erie Avenue
Tulsa OK 74115
918-596-8000
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Website: Tulsa Animal Welfare

Animal Aid of Tulsa
3307 East 15th Street 
Tulsa OK 74112
918-794-6688
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Website: Animal Aid of Tulsa

The Humane Society of Tulsa
6232 East 60th Street
Tulsa, OK 74135
918-495-3647
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Website: Tulsa Pets/Humane Society of Tulsa

To see participating shelters throughout the nation, to to Clear The Shelters.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
