News: Crime

Tulsa Business Burglarized 4 Times In 3 Months Offers Award For Thieves' Identities

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa business has been hit with burglaries four times in the past 90 days, including this weekend.

The owners of  Bulldog Film and Video are so fed up, they're offering a reward to anyone who can identify the thieves.

When at first the burglar couldn't break into a door, he broke a window of one of the trucks in the parking lot and found a hatchet.

That's when he came back and used it to literally chop his way into the door.

You can see the resulting damage he left before he went inside.

There is video of the most recent burlgar.

He was on the property for nearly an hour and the first thing he did was head for the cameras.

"He jumped over that fence and took the board and starting moving all the cameras out of position," said Brian Blagowsky, burglary victim. 

They've had thousands in generators, mowers, tools and camera gear stolen.

Each time they get hit, they add more security. First, they added bars to all the windows.

"They spread the bars with a hydraulic jack, enough for somebody to squeeze through the little four inch opening," Blagowsky said.

Then, bars inside the doors to keep thieves out of the main studio.

They added an alarm and cameras, but, it didn't stop.

"They've probably cut our fence here at least eight or nine times," Blagowsky said.

A man broke in in May. They hope someone recognizes his unique skull shirt.

A man broke in on Fourth of Julu and someone else came that same night and took more items.

Then, over the weekend, hit again — more theft, more expensive damage.

They say police tell them they're too understaffed to patrol, so now Blagowsky is offering cash to whoever can identify the burglars.

They plan to add more security cameras, more motion detectors, more alarms — but the problem is no matter how much they keep adding to fortify this place, burglars keep getting in and they're tired of it, so if you recognize these guys, call police.

