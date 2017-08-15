Tulsa Police Identify Teen Fatally Shot In The Neck

Tulsa Police identified the victim in a fatal shooting August 9, 2017, as Christian Jones. The 17-year-old man was shot in the neck at a home in the 5000 block of South Hudson.

Jeremiah Peer has been arrested in the death.

According to the arrest report, Peer told police he loaded a pistol, pointed it at the victim and the gun accidentally fired.

Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker said their investigation determined there was "a pattern of unsafe gun practices involving the shooter."

Officer Chris Westcott said, if that's the case, the victim's death could have been prevented.

"We try to educate that horseplay is not advised in or around firearms, and if you see someone who is treating one improperly, or horseplay, that you speak up," he said.

Police recovered two guns found in the home.

Peer was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including first-degree manslaughter, pointing a weapon and reckless handling of a firearm.