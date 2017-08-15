Central Public Schools Cancels Classes In Sallisaw For Wednesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Central Public Schools Cancels Classes In Sallisaw For Wednesday

SALLISAW, Oklahoma -

For the third time this week, Central Public Schools in Sallisaw has canceled class.

The district announced Tuesday, that school would be closed Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

On Sunday, August 13, 2017, a train derailed north of Highway 64 and Central Road, which is next to the school.

Crews said cleanup could take several days which has prompted the school to close since Monday.

Two people were on the train when it derailed but neither were injured.

