Troopers Say Speed May Have Caused Fatal Washington County Crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new details about a crash on Highway 11 near Avant that killed one person Tuesday afternoon, October 17.

OHP released the names of two of the people hurt in the crash. They are still making notification to the family of the man that was killed.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Elvin Saul Medina of Tulsa was driving a pickup southbound on Highway 11 around 4:17 p.m. Medina, 27, was passing another vehicle when he lost control of his truck for an unknown reason.  

A northbound driver in an Acura Legend hit Medina's truck. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.  His passenger, Bradley Stout of Tulsa, was pinned in the car for almost an hour and a half.

He was taken by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. A collision report states the 43-year-old Stout is in critical condition with head injuries.

Medina was taken to the hospital where he was said to be stable with multiple injuries. 

OHP said speed may have led to the crash.

"Could have been preventable if you just slow down and be more patient - especially around these curves on this stretch right here this is pretty bad, just slow down," said Trooper Derek Hempel.

The collision report states Medina was wearing a seatbelt. Neither man in the Acura was buckled in. OHP is still investigating whether distracted driving or alcohol could have also been a factor.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
