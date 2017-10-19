Counselors Say 'Me Too' Trend Can Be A Trigger For Victims - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Counselors Say 'Me Too' Trend Can Be A Trigger For Victims

TULSA, Oklahoma -

With more sexual assault stories in the news right now, counselors said this can trigger bad memories for victims.

We talked with Domestic Violence Intervention Services counselors in Tulsa who said they've seen an increase in sexual assault cases over the past year.

It's been a popular topic with the hashtag #MeToo trending on social media as victims share their stories.

Counselors said while it's a great thing to see, it can also force some victims to relive those bad memories.

"I've had people that will expose themselves as an attempt to test if they can get through it and this isn't a test. They need to ask for help if they need to," said Lori Gonzalez with DVIS.

DVIS said victims can cope by limiting social media exposure and participating in comforting activities.

