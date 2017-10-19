Washington County Man Charged In Fatal Crash

The Washington County District Attorney filed charges against the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash.

Elvin Saul Medina, 27, is charged with manslaughter.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Tuesday afternoon Medina was passing another vehicle when he lost control and hit another car, killing the driver.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.