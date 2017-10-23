Owasso Man Accused Of Ripping Off People For Repair Work

An Owasso man accused of ripping off people in several counties was arrested Monday morning, October 23. Numerous people contacted News On 6 about Lowell David Lewis, saying he accepted money for fence and other home improvement work but never completed the jobs.

Lewis has been sued in small claims court by a number of people and had warrants out for his arrest in Rogers and Creek Counties. Court records state he failed to pay over $4,000 in a breach of contract claim in Rogers County. He was sued by a man who said he hired Lewis to replace rails and posts on his porch, remove fencing and complete other repairs.

He paid Lewis in August 2014, and the work had still not been completed in December of that year, court records state.

Lewis also failed to appear in court in two different Creek County lawsuits where he was sued by a Mannford man in 2017 and Sapulpa woman in 2016, records show.

News On 6 interviewed three people in September who said Lewis took money from them in exchange for materials to build fences and never completed the work.

Owasso Police arrested the 49-year-old man, and he remains in the Tulsa County Jail.