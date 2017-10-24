Convicted Tulsa Sex Offender Sentenced To Prison

A Tulsa convicted sex offender will spend the next 40 years in prison.

During a hearing Monday in Tulsa County District Court, Jason Nixon, 39 pleaded guilty to three counts of felony lewd molestation.

Court documents show he had sexually abused a 15-year-old girl.

In June, he was caught trying to cross the Canadian border and was returned to Oklahoma to face the charges.

