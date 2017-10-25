Police Search For 2 Suspects In Tulsa Home Invasion Robbery

Police are looking for two armed men who walked into a home early Wednesday and robbed the people inside.

Officers said the robbery happened at around 1 a.m. at the residence near West Admiral Boulevard and South Olympia Avenue.

The men told the victims to not call police, but after waiting for an hour, police said the victims went to the QuikTrip on Gilcrease Museum Road and contacted officers.

No word on if anyone was injured or if police believe this robbery is related to another Tulsa home invasion attempt also early Wednesday.

