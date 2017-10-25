Judge Approves Expungement Of Betty Shelby’s Record - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Judge Approves Expungement Of Betty Shelby’s Record

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A judge approved expunging the record of former Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby Wednesday.

Shelby was acquitted in May 2017 in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher. She was charged with manslaughter and the jury acquitted her after more than nine hours of deliberation.

Shelby shot and killed Crutcher, 40, near 36th and Lewis on Friday, September 16, 2016.

Shelby was en route to another call when she encountered Crutcher's SUV stopped in the roadway. She testified Crutcher ignored her commands and walked back to the driver’s side of his vehicle and she shot him when he reached inside the open window.

The shooting drew international attention and sparked protests and rallies in Tulsa in support of both Crutcher and Tulsa Police.

Following the trial, Shelby returned to the Tulsa Police Department but resigned on July 14, 2017.

Shelby was sworn in as a reserve deputy for the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office on August 10, 2017.

