Homeless Man Charged In Sexual Assault

A man who police suspect may be a serial rapist has been charged for one of the attacks.

32-year-old Jerome Adams was charged earlier this week with two felonies related to a sexual assault that happened earlier this year.

Police said Adams attacked a homeless woman.

Investigators have taken DNA samples from the September attack as well as a similar assault in June.