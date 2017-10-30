Tulsa Lawmakers Defend Crutcher Scholarship Foundation

Two Tulsa lawmakers are defending their decision to support the Terence Crutcher Scholarship Foundation.

Last week, Representative Regina Goodwin and Senator Kevin Matthews signed a citation honoring Crutcher.

He was shot and killed by former Tulsa officer Betty Shelby last year.

Critics argue the lawmakers should not support a foundation bearing Crutcher's name.

"Supporting a foundation which expressly states in the verbiage: 'Bridging the racial divide and breaking chains of inequity within our city and state,’ this negative and misguided campaign is nothing more than a smoke screen to minimize our continued stand for truth justice and equality,” said Senator Matthews.

The scholarship was set up to benefit Crutcher's children.