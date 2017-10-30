Critical Tulsa Mental Health Resource Could Be Cut - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Critical Tulsa Mental Health Resource Could Be Cut

Posted: Updated:
Critical Tulsa Mental Health Resource Could Be Cut Critical Tulsa Mental Health Resource Could Be Cut
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The state budget cuts will affect several programs in Tulsa, including the community response team that helps people with mental health issues.

The team consists of a police officer, a therapist and a paramedic, who all respond to a scene at the same time if there is a mental health crisis.

These are the resources that could be available on every mental health call in Tulsa.

8/1/2017 Related Story: Tulsa's Community Response Team Handles Mental Health Crises

"A lot of times, police calls have a mental health component, and/or some kind of medical component. So by having all those resources in the car, we're able to deal with whatever comes our way," said Tulsa Police Captain Brian Carlisle.

But if the state's budget cuts to the Department of Mental Health stand, the team may never fully come to fruition.

"We are the first people on scene when someone calls 911 for a family member who may be suicidal," said Rachel Daicon, COPES clinical supervisor.

Daicon said a 30-day "pilot" in August showed just how necessary the team is.

"During that time, 67 police officers were released from the calls we responded to. And that's when we were like, 'Wow, there really is a need for this,'" Daicon said.

That means patrol officers can focus more on crime, letting the team focus on mental health.

But without the funds, the team will cease to exist.

And Daicon said the repercussions could be deadly.

"I have two fears. One is that our suicide rates and our homicide rates are going to get very, very high. My other concern is that people will go to the hospital when that's not what they really need," Daicon said.

"It would definitely be a step backward and detrimental to the mental health community as a whole,  as far as the people in those professions and the people they serve, as well as what we're able to do," Carlisle said.

Daicon said they need legislators to find a resolution, and fast.

If that happens, they hope to have the team up and running full time by the start of next year.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • At Least Eight Dead In Incident In Lower Manhattan

    At Least Eight Dead In Incident In Lower Manhattan

    Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing imitation firearms.

    More >>

    Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing imitation firearms.

    More >>

  • Vehicle Flips In Creek Turnpike Wreck

    Vehicle Flips In Creek Turnpike Wreck

    Emergency crews responded to a rollover wreck at the Creek Turnpike and Riverside Drive in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. A black vehicle flipped over on its top on what appeared to be an entrance lane. EMSA took someone to the hospital, but we don't know their condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews responded to a rollover wreck at the Creek Turnpike and Riverside Drive in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. A black vehicle flipped over on its top on what appeared to be an entrance lane. EMSA took someone to the hospital, but we don't know their condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.