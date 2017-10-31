City Of Tulsa Employee Identified As Fatal Keystone Expressway C - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

City Of Tulsa Employee Identified As Fatal Keystone Expressway Crash Victim

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police identified a City of Tulsa employee as the victim killed in a crash on the Keystone Expressway.

Police said 36-year-old Jonathan Ayers was killed Sunday, October 29, 2017, when his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

10/29/2017 Related Story: Motorcycle Driver Killed In Crash On Tulsa Highway

They said a 1999 Chevy Suburban was going west on the Keystone Expressway Sunday afternoon when it went off the road near Union, crossed over the center cable barrier and slid onto its side into eastbound lanes of the highway and crashed into the eastbound 2008 Harley Davidson.

Police said Ayers was killed and a passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They also said the SUV driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other names have been released.

In a statement, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said, "This is a tragic loss for our City of Tulsa family. Jonathan Ayers was a member of the Streets and Stormwater Department and recently received a promotion to Equipment Operator II - his first day in his new position would have been today. Jonathan's coworkers said he was a hard worker and a pleasure to be around. We have been in touch with Jonathan's family and will be thinking of his family and friends during this time."

