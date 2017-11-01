U2 Opening North American Tour At BOK Center - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

U2 Opening North American Tour At BOK Center


TULSA, Oklahoma -

The BOK Center announced Wednesday that U2 will be starting their North American tour at the Tulsa venue.

The legendary band is bringing its eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour to the BOK Center on May 2. It’s one of only 15 North American show dates and will be the band’s first live performance in Tulsa in 35 years.

Tickets will only be available at bokcenter.com exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. Fans must register by Saturday, November 18, for the opportunity to unlock access to tickets.

This is the fourth show for the “10 for 10” concert series to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the venue. Others shows in the series include George Strait, P!nk and Blake Shelton.

