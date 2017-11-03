Mayes Co. Sheriff Asks For Help In Death Of Man Found In Burning Car

The Mayes County Sheriff's Office is asking for information in the in the suspicious death of 30-year-old Gregory Loving. His body was found around 11 p.m. Sunday, October 29 in a burning 1993 Cadillac.

MCSO said they have have been told there may have been a white vehicle in the area south of Chouteau where the Cadillac was found.

"We are seeking any information about the vehicle as a potential witness," the Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone with any information should call the MCSO at 918-825-3535.