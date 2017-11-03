Mayes Co. Sheriff Asks For Help In Death Of Man Found In Burning - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Mayes Co. Sheriff Asks For Help In Death Of Man Found In Burning Car

Gregory Loving's body was found in a burning car south of Chouteau. Gregory Loving's body was found in a burning car south of Chouteau.
CHOUTEAU, Oklahoma -

The Mayes County Sheriff's Office is asking for information in the in the suspicious death of 30-year-old Gregory Loving. His body was found around 11 p.m. Sunday, October 29 in a burning 1993 Cadillac. 

MCSO said they have have been told there may have been a white vehicle in the area south of Chouteau where the Cadillac was found.  

"We are seeking any information about the vehicle as a potential witness," the Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone with any information should call the MCSO at 918-825-3535.

