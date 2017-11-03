Jury Recommends Life Sentence For Convicted Murderer

And a jury recommends Emmitt Sam serve life in prison for killing a man during a string of carjackings last year.

Prosecutors say Sam and Nathan Simmons went on an overnight crime spree, stealing cars at gunpoint and eventually killing Jonathan Stephens.

11/2/2017

Simmons is scheduled to go to trial in January.