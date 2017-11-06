Students Remember Teacher, Entertainer, With Balloon Release - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Students Remember Teacher, Entertainer, With Balloon Release

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Students at Union High School honored the life of a teacher who lost his battle with cancer.

Rick Hader was a teacher at Union before he went on to entertain sports fans as his alter ego, Myron Noodleman.

11/1/2017 Related Story: 'Myron Noodleman,' Tulsa Teacher Rick Hader, Dies Of Cancer

The students who organized Monday's balloon release said Hader had a big impact on many of the kids.

"Mr. Hader, he was more than just a teacher. He helped us out not with just math and everything, but he also brought us together as students. Whenever we had problems we could always come to him and he would just sit there and listen and give back good feedback,” said Union junior, Kennedy Battle.

Hader taught math at Union High School from August 2014 until his death.

