Students Remember Teacher, Entertainer, With Balloon Release

The students who organized Monday's balloon release said Hader had a big impact on many of the kids.

Students at Union High School honored the life of a teacher who lost his battle with cancer.

Rick Hader was a teacher at Union before he went on to entertain sports fans as his alter ego, Myron Noodleman.

"Mr. Hader, he was more than just a teacher. He helped us out not with just math and everything, but he also brought us together as students. Whenever we had problems we could always come to him and he would just sit there and listen and give back good feedback,” said Union junior, Kennedy Battle.

Hader taught math at Union High School from August 2014 until his death.