Tulsa Officer Who Fired At Suspect Remains On Duty During Investigation

Tulsa Police identified the suspect and officer involved in a chase and shooting that ended near 19th and Peoria Thursday

TPD said Officer Kelli Braitsch fired shots at Ashley Holquin, who police said tried to run Braitsch over, then jumped into another person's car that had children inside.

Tulsa Police Officer Adam Ashley said the investigation into Thursday night's shooting is just getting started.

"We still have videos we need to look at, we still have reports we need to get, we still have witness statements we're trying to go through," Ashley said.

He said they investigate all officer-involved shootings, no matter the circumstances, and it could take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

Ashley said using deadly force is a split-second decision.

"It is such a quick moving thing. We don't get a chance to email our boss and say, ‘Hey, I'm thinking about doing this, what do you think?’ That's where being a police officer's very hard," Ashely said.

Police said Braitsch fired nine shots into a stolen Nissan Titan driven by Holquin when they said Holquin turned her tire tracks toward Braitsch.

"There's hardly any other job in the world where you have to make a life and death decision and you have to do it immediately. That's why we train our officers so hard, that's why our academy is long," Ashley said.

He said there were other heroes at the scene Thursday night. The officers who closed in on Holquin when she tried to carjack another car - this one with two children inside.

"They put their lives on the line for two children they've never even met before,” Ashley said. “They made the decision to go hands-on, not knowing whether this lady had a weapon or not."

Police arrested Holquin on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping, and larceny of a car.

Braitsch is still working her normal assignments.