Tulsa County DA Recuses Office From Investigation Into Bixby Sexual Assault Claims

The Tulsa County District Attorney is recusing his office from investigating a possible sexual assault involving Bixby High School students.

Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler told us, “We have a conflict in review/handling anything associated with that investigation. Attorney General Mike Hunter, upon my request, assigned District Attorney Matt Ballard’s Office to handle all matters associated with the investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Rogers County DA said Ballard will handle the case moving forward. He released a statement saying:

Following the recusal of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office the Attorney General appointed me to consider charges regarding criminal allegations involving members of the Bixby High School football team.



We are still in the beginning stages of the investigation. It’s a cooperative effort with the assistance of Bixby Police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and my own DA investigators.



This is a complex investigation and I am committed to uncovering all relevant facts and only at the conclusion of a thorough investigation will I be able to make charging decisions regarding any potential crimes as I deem appropriate and in the best interest of justice.



I know members of the community have many questions and our team hopes to provide answers at the appropriate time and in accordance with both the law and all ethical obligations with regard to any potential victim and suspects.



I know local law enforcement is committed to ensuring the safety of all of our children and anyone with information they believe may be relevant to investigators is urged to reach out.



Because this matter involves sensitive allegations regarding underage students, I will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

According to Bixby Police, staff at Bixby Public Schools notified the department around November 2, 2017, about an incident it was investigating.

11/15/2017 Related Story: OSBI Investigating Possible Sexual Assault Involving Bixby Football Players

Bixby Police said investigators “determined that elements of a crime existed and created an investigation report on November 9, 2017.

Investigators requested OSBI assistance on November 9, Bixby Police said. OSBI is now the lead agency on the case.

According to a police report obtained by News On 6, four juveniles are accused of sexually assaulting another juvenile on November 2, but the report wasn’t taken until a week later, on November 9, 2017.