Gov. Fallin Vetoes ‘Most Of’ Budget Bill

Governor Mary Fallin vetoed the budget bill that passed by state lawmakers.

I vetoed most of the budget bill, but kept intact parts temporarily preserving key health & human services funding https://t.co/hWotRNyqVT — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) November 18, 2017

In a statement, Fallin said lawmakers failed to come up with a long-term solution for budget shortfalls.

Fallin said she is preserving the parts of the bill that would fund health and human service.

She posted this video on Facebook, explaining her actions.

The legislature will return for another special session.

