Eastbound Highway 412 At 65th West Avenue Reopened

Eastbound Highway 412 was reopened Monday morning after a crane hit the overpass at 65th West Avenue. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced both eastbound lanes were reopened around 10:30 a.m.

A semi was hauling a crane truck but didn't clear the bridge, causing the oversize load to flip and send debris across the highway November 16.

Troopers said the driver did not have the proper permits for an oversize load.

The overpass at 65th West Avenue will be closed indefinitely, ODOT said.