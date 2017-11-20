Ex-Wife Of Victim In Tulsa's Latest Homicide 'In Shock' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Ex-Wife Of Victim In Tulsa's Latest Homicide 'In Shock'

Posted: Updated:

The past 36 hours have been heart-wrenching for Maria Rubalcaba after she woke up to news that someone shot the father of her two children to death in a Tulsa parking lot.

"I was surprised,” she said. “I was in shock."

Police say Jose Cordova pulled into a lot just before 3 a.m. Sunday. As he got out of his car, officers say, someone tried to rob him. They say Cordova fought back and the robbers shot and killed him.

"I never imagined something like that would happen,” said Rubalcaba.

"Not only did he kill him, he came back after Mr. Cordova is lying dead on the parking lot and rifled his pockets,” said Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker. “If that doesn't make people angry, I don't know what will."

Rubalcaba and Cordova dated for 13 years and have two children together.

Since they separated, Rubalcaba says, they didn't talk much, but his relationship with their kids never changed.

"It's so difficult,” said Rubalcaba. “I am scared my children will fall into a depression."

Police say Cordova was a construction worker who had lived in Tulsa more than a decade and had no criminal history.

Related Story: Deadly Shooting Marks Tulsa's 76th Homicide Of 2017

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened the night of Cordova's murder. They say if the shooting was random, the shooter might be targeting the Hispanic community.

"Some Hispanic people will not contact law enforcement,” said Sergeant Walker. “I think working people on a Saturday night should be able to go to Don Francisco's and eat tacos and be free of getting killed."

If you have any information, call 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.