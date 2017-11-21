Tulsa Woman Charged For Drinking, Driving With Kids In Car

A Tulsa woman is now being charged with child endangerment and drinking and driving.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Linda Gilbert-Block was drinking and driving on Halloween with her two young children in the car on I-44.

Troopers said when they pulled Gilbert-Block over, her husband, Robert Block, jumped in the driver's seat and sped off before troopers pulled him over again.

He is already charged with child endangerment.