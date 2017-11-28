Two Arrested For Stealing Purse In Tulsa To Get Gas Money

Police say two people arrested for stealing a purse Monday afternoon outside a Tulsa store in order to get gas money so they could get to Grove.

The couple was identified as 33-year-old David Hunter and 31-year-old Chevelle Hale.

In their report, police said the Hunter and Hale confessed to going to the Lowes store in the 1500 block of South Yale to steal items from the store. In the parking lot, police say David Hunter grabbed a woman's purse, then got into a car driven by Chevelle Hale. During the struggle over the purse, police say the victim fell on the ground. Both arrested a short time later.

Both Hunter and Hale were booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of larceny from a person.