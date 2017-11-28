Deputies Seeking Relative After Two Bodies Found In McIntosh County

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office identified two bodies found on Tiger Mountain. They said they are seeking the victims' grandson for questioning.

Deputies said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two bodies as Oklahoma City residents Virgil Ingraham, 81, and Rowena Ingraham, 84.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

The two bodies were found November 21, 2017. Deputies said the two were reported missing around the same time.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said it is trying to locate Harlon Lee Foss, who is the Ingraham’s grandson. They said Foss is a person of interest but that no arrest warrant has been issued.

Foss was recently released from prison and was living in Oklahoma City around the time the bodies were found.

Deputies also said they located the victim’s vehicle, a 1998 silver Lincoln Town Car, which is now being processed by OSBI.

They said they are looking for a second vehicle – a white 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass with Oklahoma tag FOL977. Deputies said the car is believed to belong to Foss.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department at 918-689-2526.