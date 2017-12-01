Tulsa Judge Could Rule On Mental Health Evaluation For Michael Bever

A judge could decide Friday on whether prosecutors can do their own mental evaluation on Michael Bever.

Michael Bever, 19, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents and three siblings in Broken Arrow.

Bever's attorney is claiming an insanity defense.

Bever Family Murders

His brother, Robert Bever, 21, is already serving five life sentences.

Michael Bever is scheduled to go trial in April.

