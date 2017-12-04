Tulsa Police Investigating Attempted Murder-Suicide

Tulsa police say they are hoping to learn more from the victim of an attempted murder-suicide.

Police say the victim called 911 from a home near 41st and 129th East Avenue Saturday night saying she'd been shot in the head and shoulder.

She told officers the man then shot himself.

Police say it's rare for a victim to be shot in the head and still be able to report the crime.

"It's a million factors - you're either lucky or you're not. It's either your day or it's not. So - this woman is extremely lucky," said Sergeant Chris Moudy, Tulsa Police.

Police say the couple has a child together, and the child was not home at the time of the shooting.

They say the shooter and the victim were taken to separate hospitals - both in critical condition.