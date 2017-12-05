Convicted Rapist To Receive New Sentence

A convicted rapist is back in court for a new sentence.

The first jury found Daniel Kelley guilty of raping a woman in a wheelchair and sentenced him to 20 years.

The victim, in this case, Jenon Walker, had a tough life. At the age of 17, she was hit by a drunk driver. She later gave birth to a little boy who was the light of her life, but he died at the age of four from heart issues. That sent her life into a tailspin. She began drinking and became homeless, and it was during that phase of her life that she was raped.

She told police Kelley invited her and a friend to his apartment to drink back in February of 2015.

She said Kelley carried her wheelchair up the stairs to his place and she scooted up the steps on her bottom, one step at a time.

She says Kelley became agitated and beat her friend so badly, she decided she had to leave to call for help.

She told police she threw her wheelchair down the stairs and scooted down them which is where she says Kelley assaulted her.

She told police she wheeled a mile and a half to a McDonalds and called 911.

Walker testified at one court hearing but passed away from health issues before Kelley's trial.

That jury found him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years.

He appealed, and the appeals court ruled his conviction was proper but he deserved a new sentence.

A new jury heard testimony from an EMSA worker, a sex crimes detective, a sexual assault nurse and heard the transcript of Walker's previous testimony.

Kelley's attorneys called no witnesses.

Now, this new jury must decide Kelley's sentence.

Walker's mother says she hopes they give him at least the 20 years he got before if not more.

