Tulsa 1-Year-Old Clinging To Life After Reported Abuse Undergoes More Tests

A 1-year-old boy is clinging to life after officers said his mother's boyfriend slammed the child's head into a wall.

Police said the child is undergoing more tests.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Zachery Collins on complaints of child abuse and neglect.

A police report says the young boy suffered bleeding from the brain.

Investigators said they likely won't know more about the child's condition until Monday morning at the earliest.