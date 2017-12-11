West Point Cadet, Tulsa Native Found Not Guilty In Rape Trial

Colton Horton, a West Point Military Academy cadet and Tulsa native who was charged with the rape of a University of Tulsa student, was found not guilty Friday.

Related Story: West Point Cadet, Tulsa Native Charged With Rape Of TU Student

"We respect the jury's decision and their deliberations although we disagree with the results,” said Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore. “We will continue to pursue justice for our victims and fight for their cases."