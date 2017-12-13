Tulsa Family Gets Stolen SUV Back With Different Tires, Rims - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Family Gets Stolen SUV Back With Different Tires, Rims

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa family has their stolen vehicle back after someone used it to lead officers on a chase Wednesday morning. 

Officers tell say they recovered the vehicle at the Wood Creek apartments at I-244 and Garnett. 

Dillon Halvorsen said he and his wife reported their Chevy Tahoe missing last Thursday.

"I just walked out to warm up the car and it wasn't there and I was kinda stunned for a second and went around in circles looking for it," Halvorsen said. 

He said a Tulsa police officer called him around 5:00 Wednesday morning and told him the vehicle was found.

TPD said officers saw someone driving it near 11th and Garnett and learned that it was stolen.

Officers said the driver led them on a chase before leaving the vehicle at the apartment complex and running away.

Halvorsen said the vehicle looked a little different.

"Different rims and kinda wheels on there and TVs and iPads in there that weren't ours," he said. 

The Halvorsens are glad they don't have to think about buying a new vehicle.

"I'm just glad they got it back; saves us for Christmas because the kids were gonna start whining if we had to spend our Christmas money on a, you know, new car," Halvorsen said. 

