Tulsa Teen Shot In Leg, No Gunshot Heard

A teenage boy is in the hospital after getting shot in the leg Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene at 641 E. 41st Place North around 1pm, the 17-year-old told them that he was walking on Hartford when he noticed he had been shot.

Reports say he told police that he didn't hear a gunshot.

Police say the boy was very uncooperative, not telling them where on the street he had been shot.

The teenager was taken to St. Francis in stable condition.